Teacher training key to student well-being

UNICEF is working with the Education Ministry to equip teachers with the tools needed to address the rising challenges of HIV, drug abuse, and mental health issues among students.

Pacific Chief of Child Protection Michael Copland stresses the need for comprehensive educational materials to help schools combat these risks.

He adds that a key focus of the partnership is strengthening the capacity of teachers and school counselors to provide effective support and guidance.

Article continues after advertisement

“Teachers are really, really important. They’re providing a lot of support in identifying children, you know, keeping them engaged with education. But they also need to teach. They’ve got a lot of work to do.”

Copland emphasizes that teachers play a crucial role in identifying and supporting students facing social challenges, but they need specialized training to effectively address these complex issues.

“Those who are exposed to HIV, AIDS, and drugs may be for different reasons. For example, there may be those with a background of family violence, with a background of broken homes, for example. So we need to be thinking about what are all of those contributing factors.”

Copland also highlights the need for a coordinated effort to address the root causes of these challenges and offer sustainable solutions that will support children.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.