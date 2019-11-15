Home

Massive landslides along Dreketi-Nabouwalu Highway

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North eosborne@fbc.com.fj | @ElenoaFBCNews
December 19, 2020 7:41 am
Landslides along the Dreketi-Nabouwalu Highway.

There are massive landslides along the Dreketi-Nabouwalu Highway.

These were the result of the heavy rain brought about by TC Yasa.

A couple of the landslides have yet to be cleared by authorities however members of the public are making their way through the mud and debris.

There is also a lot of fallen trees along the highway.

Most have been cut off and the road is accessible only through one lane.

Motorists are urged to exercise precaution as there are a lot of broken tree branches on the road.

Portions of the road also have run-offs from small rivers and creeks.

These are causing the road to be slippery.

