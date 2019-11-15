Massive landslides along Dreketi-Nabouwalu Highway

There are massive landslides along the Dreketi-Nabouwalu Highway.

These were the result of the heavy rain brought about by TC Yasa.

A couple of the landslides have yet to be cleared by authorities however members of the public are making their way through the mud and debris.

Article continues after advertisement

There is also a lot of fallen trees along the highway.

Most have been cut off and the road is accessible only through one lane.

Motorists are urged to exercise precaution as there are a lot of broken tree branches on the road.

Portions of the road also have run-offs from small rivers and creeks.

These are causing the road to be slippery.