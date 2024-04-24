Digicel Fiji unveils first 5G gaming experience centre

Digicel Fiji has launched its first Damodar City Experience store, featuring the country’s first 5G gaming experience centre.

The gaming experience centre store offers an interactive and engaging space for customers to explore the true potential of 5G.

Digicel Pacific Regional Chief Executive, Shally Jannif says the launch of the experience store represents Digicel Fiji’s ongoing commitment to providing Fijians with advanced technology and an exceptional network experience.

“This is where you our customers can come in and enjoy what 5G has to offer and I know over the last few months you’ve been hearing about 5G, what does that mean well come in to our store at the Damordar City Center store and experience firsthand what it means.”

Jannif says they are thrilled to offer their customers a chance to experience the future of gaming on 5G with Digicel Fiji.

She adds the experience store will not only elevate customer experience but also raise awareness of the significant benefits 5G offers the people of Fiji.