Tau Sports opens new branch at MHCC

Tau Sports, a local sportswear brand, today officially opened its new outlet at the MHCC Mall in Suva.

The event marks a significant milestone for the company, which has faced challenges in recent years but Tau Sports says they remain committed and have now returned stronger than ever.

The new outlet, estimated to have cost around $400,000 to set up, represents Tau Sports’ commitment to serving all Fijians with high-quality, locally made sports clothing and gear.

Article continues after advertisement

Managing Director and owner, Awadai Gnanarajah expressed excitement at the opening, calling the location “an ideal spot” that would attract both new and loyal customers.

Founded in 2010, Tau Sports quickly became a household name in Fiji, known for its range of sporting apparel, uniforms for children, and jerseys.

The company faced significant setbacks when all three of its outlets had to close down in 2019 due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite this, Tau Sports’ resilience and strong customer base have fueled its comeback. Business has been steadily improving, and the opening of the MHCC outlet is a testament to their recovery.

“We are thrilled to be back and even more excited to offer our customers a convenient location at MHCC. This is part of our ongoing commitment to the people of Fiji, whether it’s for children’s sports uniforms or merchandise for various sports teams.”

Tau Sports says the yardstick of its commitment to serving the people of Fiji could be measured in the number of Fijian athletes and sporting teams it proudly supports.

Gnanarajah notes that one of the key aspects that sets them apart from competitors is their approach to innovation.

“We like to introduce new designs and items, rather than just sticking to the usual offerings.”

This focus on creativity has helped keep the brand fresh and in tune with the needs of Fijian sports enthusiasts.

With its factory producing 100% Fijian-made products, Tau Sports prides itself on providing locally sourced, high-quality apparel.

They restock their stores every two to three weeks with new items, ensuring that their inventory is always up-to-date and reflective of current trends in the sports world.

Looking to the future, Tau Sports has plans to expand further, with a new outlet in Nadi on the horizon.

“This is just the beginning for us. We’re committed to growing and making Tau Sports more accessible to all Fijians,” Gnanarajah shared.

As the company moves forward, the opening of the MHCC branch marks a renewed chapter for Tau Sports, emphasizing their commitment to the Fijian market, the sporting community, and their loyal customer base.