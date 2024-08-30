Tarakinikini calls for improved deployment mechanisms

Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Filipo Tarakinikini [L] with Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua [R]

While the United Nations requires contributions of Pacific policemen and soldiers for peacekeeping missions, there is a need for an effective and coordinated mechanism for deployment.

This was highlighted by Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Filipo Tarakinikini, while speaking at a side event during the 53rd Pacific Island Forum Leaders meeting in Tonga.

He states that with emerging conflicts in the region compared to previous years, the complexity of peacekeeping has increased.

Article continues after advertisement

“We now need to try and keep the peace and help nations emerge from situations of instability. The political, humanitarian, development, peacekeeping, and civil protection mandates are critical.”

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua highlights the challenges faced by the region in maintaining its presence in peace support operations.

“We would like to see that we can punch above our weight, but that is often easier said than done. However, we definitely have the capacity, and the UN and our partners are willing to assist us under this initiative, as well as through the support they provide in the region.”

UN Resident Coordinator Dirk Wagener stresses the role of leaders in mapping out effective strategies for the success of missions.

“Some peacekeeping operations may not have been as successful as intended. One of the key issues we face is the humanitarian-peace-development nexus, as we need effective peacekeeping operations on one hand.”

Fiji delegates, Tongan Defense and Police officers, along with members of the diplomatic corps, were also present at the side event, where they discussed areas of mutual interest for cooperation.