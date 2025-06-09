Tanoa Plaza Hotel honors staff

Tanoa Plaza Hotel staff members. [Photo: SUPPLIED]

The Tanoa Plaza Hotel concluded the year with an emotional Christmas party, celebrating staff as part of a group-wide tradition that recognizes their dedication and hard work over the weekend.

Hotel General Manager Mere Rakoroi highlighted that the celebration was an important occasion to celebrate the people who give Tanoa its heart with their unwavering commitment.

She says that the long hours, missed holidays, and endless support of the staff have made this year a success for the hotel, and that it was only right to appreciate their efforts through such an event.

Article continues after advertisement

Staff enjoyed a lively night of entertainment, food, drinks, and gift exchanges, coming together as one big family.

All departments of the hotel, from the front desk and kitchen to housekeeping and management, were recognized for their role in delivering excellence throughout the year.

The Hotel also hosted its Tanoa Kaachi Day over the weekend, where the staff’s children were taken on a hotel tour.

The event gave staff families a chance to appreciate and understand the work they do every day.

The hotel says they ended the year with the message “our people are our greatest pillar.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.