Tailevu Chief calls for thorough investigation of TLTB

Ratu Jone Rasari, a chief of Ucunivanua Verata in Tailevu, has called upon the I-Taukei Land Trust Board to reveal its financial activities and allocate funds to support the GCC and the i-Taukei people.

This was during a recent submission to the Great Council of Chiefs review committee.

Ratu Jone raised concerns that, despite the TLTB generating millions of dollars in income, the i-Taukei community has not received any benefits from this indigenous institution.

“The TLTB should be investigated, it has generated millions of dollars yet it still can’t help the i-Taukei people. There are a certain number of people within the entity that are allegedly benefitting from it and this needs to be looked into.”

Ratu Jone highlights the necessity of establishing more vocational schools tailored to the i-Taukei population.

“I believe that only Navuso and Nadave institutions have traditional and skilled training for the i-Taukei. I suggest if we have more similar institutions to help the i-Taukei people in terms of development and getting more skilled people to help in the progress of i-Taukei communities.”

As part of the GCC review process, the review team has begun distributing questionnaires to gather public opinions on the GCC.

These questionnaires aim to gain a comprehensive understanding of the views and sentiments of the people before they are presented to the GCC for endorsement next month.