Tabuya slams private video leak

[Source: File Photo]

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya has addressed the circulation of a private video involving her which has been shared on various platforms.

In a statement, Tabuya condemns the incident as a serious invasion of her privacy.

While she acknowledges the existence of the video, she does not confirm whether she is the person in it.

Tabuya said that the video’s dissemination, whether real or fabricated, was an unacceptable violation of privacy.

She expressed her disappointment over the incident, calling it a reminder of the challenges women face including harassment and cyber exploitation.

Article continues after advertisement

Tabuya said there was a need for stronger policies and education surrounding digital ethics and online behavior.

As a public servant, Tabuya reiterated her commitment to her responsibilities, particularly advocating for the rights and well-being of women, children and vulnerable groups in Fiji.

She urged the public and the media to respect the principles of dignity, privacy and the rule of law.

Tabuya mentioned that she has referred the matter to the appropriate authorities and expects a thorough investigation to hold those responsible accountable.

Despite the personal nature of the issue, Tabuya vowed not to be distracted from her duties.

She encouraged people to reflect on the importance of protecting individuals from digital harm and to promote a culture of respect and accountability.

Tabuya also drew a parallel between the Christmas season and the challenges she faces, reminding Fijians of how Jesus faced accusations and mockery with grace and compassion.

She encouraged the public to use the season to uplift one another and teach children the values of kindness and respect.

Tabuya offered forgiveness to those behind the video but expressed confidence that the law will appropriately address the issue.

She thanked her family, colleagues and the wider community for their support and encouraged anyone facing similar issues to seek help through the proper channels.

Speaking to the media yesterday, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said he had written to Tabuya yesterday morning, seeking clarification on the content of the video.