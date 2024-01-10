Tabuya requests investigation into explicit video

[File Photo]

Minister for Children, Lynda Tabuya, is urging the Fiji Police Force to investigate a video that is being circulated on social media of two children engaging in sexual activities.

It is alleged the video was filmed by an adult and exposed on social media.

Tabuya is urging the public not to share the video and is stressing the gravity of the situation

“If this is the case it’s horrendous, it’s horrendous because again its adults using children for their own purposes. That is child pornography and that is illegal. If the allegation is true and the adult took the video he should be taken to task.”

Tabuya further stresses the need to combat child pornography vigorously, calling for stringent measures against such actions by adults.

Tabuya also reaffirms her commitment to regulating access to pornography for children.