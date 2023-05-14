Tabuya commends mother’s strength and courage

Lynda Tabuya with an elderly woman [Source: Ministry of Women ,Children and Poverty Alleviation - Fiji

Let’s give our mothers the respect, equality, dignity and honour they deserve.

In celebrating Mother’s Day today, Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Lynda Tabuya commended the courage and strength of mothers who have become bearers of many other significant roles.

She says this day serves as a reminder of the immense importance of mothers in our lives.

Article continues after advertisement

The minister adds it is heart-breaking to see a growing number of mothers in the care of the State in aged care facilities and also on the streets of our cities and towns.

Tabuya says their stories bear the heartache of a bond lost when the child becomes materially independent or merely indifferent to the challenges of looking after their own mothers.

She urged the nation to give mothers the invaluable gift of our time and attention today and every day in tune with the endless gift of motherhood.