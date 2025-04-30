Suva-Nausori traffic congestion under scrutiny

[File Photo]

Severe traffic congestion along the Suva-Nausori corridor is again in the spotlight, with the Fiji Roads Authority admitting that poor road design and weak traffic control are major contributing factors.

Double bus lanes, missing signs, short bus bays, and badly planned traffic lanes are all adding pressure to an already busy stretch of road, especially during peak hours.

FRA Representative Taufa Vakamino says the current road setup is making it hard for vehicles to move smoothly, with some bus stops too short, traffic lanes confusing, and signs either missing or unclear.

Vakamino adds that the FRA is now reviewing these issues and is working with the Land Transport Authority and Police to implement improvements, including stricter monitoring and better traffic enforcement.

“If we extend the busbay it will allow for more buses instead of two buses, one parked on the existing bus bay and another parked on the road, they can cause congestion. We will work with LTA to enforce the double bus parking.”

Residents in Nakasi also say the Wainibuku roundabout is dangerous and leads to regular accidents.

FRA has confirmed it will improve the roundabout’s safety and design.

Officers from the Land Transport Authority and Police will now be deployed more regularly along the Suva-Nausori corridor to better control traffic and reduce delays.

