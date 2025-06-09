News

Suva flower vendors find hope amid tough times

Yvonne Ravula Multimedia Journalist

December 31, 2025 6:54 am

{File Photo}

Flower vendors at the Suva Municipal Market say their business is helping them stay afloat during tough economic times.

The approaching New Year has brought a boost in demand for local blooms.

Flower vendor Alavina Naitarakete, who supports eight grandchildren, says the trade provides a daily income and teaches valuable skills to the next generation.

Article continues after advertisement

The women vendors say their work empowers women, supports children’s education, and carries on a family legacy.

“I plant my own flowers and I like selling them because it is a good business to run for a family.”

Another florist, Alumeci, says earnings from flowers help cover school needs and household expenses, especially for single mothers.

“One day I can earn around $300 to $500 when a lot of orders come in.”

Peni Mada, a florist with over three decades of experience, says flowers offer more than income; they bring comfort and joy to people.

“Flowers are something beautiful. Especially when people are feeling down, they can help bring joy.”

Despite rising living costs, florists say their work provides hope and opportunity, and they are determined to keep the tradition alive while sharing the beauty they grow with the public.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Suva flower vendors find hope amid tough times

PRF pushes for stronger grassroots recycling support

Post Fiji connects all 58 post offices to centralized online network

Tanoa Plaza Hotel honors staff

Police on high alert

Church sounds alarm over festive drinking

Businesses unite for mental health cause

Kava growers speak out on fair prices

New retirement plan proposed for cane growers

Suva sanitation teams praised for daily public health role

Fiji Airports leads emergency tabletop exercise

Jokic suffers knee injury as Nuggets fall to Heat

Motuliki thrilled to have competed in the world’s best youth 7s

Volmer applauds Bulai’s efforts to support local athletes

Mocenacagi to feature in Mike Friday’s Select 7s squad

Tanoa Plaza gives staff kids an insider tour

Bula FC sets realistic goals ahead of OFC Pro League

Fijians warned to be cautious as police step up patrols

Electricity hike put on hold, FCCC seeks public feedback

Police sound alarm on high crime risk

Six left homeless after Navutu Village fire

Immigration overhaul targets security and digital systems

South Africa edge Zimbabwe to seal Afcon knockout spot

Road fatalities rise to 81 this year, police urge caution

Man in custody after alleged aggravated robbery at Millers Wharf

Missing evidence and delays affects child sex cases: ODPP

Momo returns to Coral Coast spotlight

Diabetes Fiji questions rushed electricity tariff ‘awareness’ drive

Egypt draw with Angola as Salah and Marmoush stay on the bench

MSAF aware of medical incident at Natovi Jetty yesterday

Ministry awaits autopsy results in Kavala infant death

FWCC warns reconciliation is silencing abuse victims

Shangri-La considers expansion amid visitor surge

Retailers ready for back-to-school

Byrne embraces Fiji, on and off the field

Bulai helps raise funds for athletes

Minister praises ministry for clearing backlog of annual reports

Joshua injured in Nigerian car crash

Festive season safety: protecting children and the vulnerable

Hospitals spread festive cheer to vulnerable children

US offers 15-year security guarantee to Ukraine, talks continue

Begg chases childhood dream

Grieving mum says Waqavuki had big dreams for her kids

Road deaths and drink-driving most common crimes in west says police

Language academics push back against copy-paste learning

CID to verify claims linking public officials to drug trade

Fiji sets sights on Olympic debut in Badminton

16 youth teams ready for Coral Coast 7s showdown

FCCC and EFL roll out electricity tariff awareness drive

Heavy rain alert issued for Fiji

Ministry urges public action to end Gender-Based Violence

Police warns against public nuisance during festive season

Council checks prices ahead of back-to-school season

LTA boosts governance measures

AI Music is a new norm in Fiji, says Raikadroka

Krishna hits the ground running at Bula FC

Kunatani signs with Old Glory DC

Diabetes Fiji calls for action on NCD funding and policy

Fiji expands trash boom network to fight marine litter

Mahrez penalty fires Algeria into AFCON last 16

Zelensky says Russian attacks show Putin avoids peace

3 arrested after Wailoku minivan robbery, 1 still at large

Teen Archie Gray fires Spurs past Palace

NFU accuses FSC of delaying cane milling at the Rarawai Mill

Southern division taskforce hunts suspects in Wailoku incident

Man charged with murder over farmer’s death in Bua

Capacity issues hit legal services

Needle and Syringe Programme still under discussion

Road space under pressure

Public urged to report online abuse

Nausori Market ventilation upgraded

Kini Naholo could potentially make AB’s debut in 2026

Future of girls’ rugby looks bright: Lynda Rabeni-Vatuloka

Kikau brings holiday cheer to Fijian kids

47-year-old man charged with the murder of Fijian couple in Sydney

Government expands Rural Housing Assistance Programme

Aquaculture boost for the North

Call for girls’ rugby showcases in Fiji

NFA urges vigilance after three house fires in western Fiji

Child survivors of sexual abuse face trauma

MSAF probes passenger death aboard MV Ohana

Fijians shine as Castres beat Lyon

Knife attack at Narara Parade, two hospitalised

Dr. Tudravu passes away after decades of service

Chetty calls for collaboration to address Fiji workforce gaps

Education Bill proposes stricter rules on school attendance

Tuvalu excited for return to Nadi Junior Rugby Festival

Communities encouraged to invest in children’s wellbeing

Women’s sevens pools set for Coral Coast showdown

Bus plunges into ravine in Guatemala, killing 15

Thailand to release detained Cambodian soldiers once peace is restored

Fatal crashes in Nausori and Serua claim three lives

Man killed in Serua crash, intoxication suspected

Family homeless after fire destroys Votualevu home

Strong investor interest drives Fiji’s tourism and energy sectors

Lynda Rabeni-Vatuloka daughter of Seru Rabeni carries on the legacy

Waqanivalu to take up FRU CFO role in February

TLTB rejects allegations of mismanagement

Waqa takes charge of FRU operations

Coral Coast 7s welcomes fans with free entry

Investment interest grows, but challenges remain

Rarawai Mill crushing expected to end January 11

Korea donates $1m in machinery to boost livestock sector

Two pulled from vehicle after Serua crash

Tewa among top contenders in regional rankings

Waqaira reflects on dream of representing Fiji

Back to results Homes damaged in Nigeria after U.S.-backed strikes target ISIS camps

Family lodges official complaint after infant dies on Gau

Three men in custody after Bua stabbing

President calls for unity and progress

Nausori market women share hope

Fisheries team gears up for grass carp breeding at Naduruloulou

Further consultation on tariff as Minister resolves FCCC governance issues

Parents urged to support productive learning over holidays

Young sprints into Pacific top five

Fifteen-year-old keeps busy during school holidays

Roy Krishna returns home with Bula FC signing

MoH awaits formal complaint after infant’s death on Gau

Kumar reeling over upcoming NZ tour

Abraham urges focus on electricity tariffs after FCCC chair change

Crossroad power past Ucuna to Tui Suva glory

Browne returns as FCCC Chair, Abraham resigning

Pedestrian dies after being hit by bus in Namaka

Tourism and aviation sectors see strong growth

Konagaya brings rising sun spark to Bula FC

Security plays crucial role in nightclub safety

Salvation army youth band shares comfort and joy at CWM hospital

Alleged stabbing incident claims life in Bua

Night club operators seek short term extension for the festive season

Turaga applauds staff dedication

23 arrested for drunk driving on Christmas day

$112.3m deficit recorded in Fiji’s balance of payments

Fijiana eye historic three-peat at Coral Coast Fiji 7s

Auvray joins Bula FC ranks

Major shift sees Drua focus on growth

CCoF warns traders over VAT charges

Call for full support for type 1 diabetes patients

Gillian Kumar turning diabetes into strength

Loloma movement brings joy to HART residents

Walker sends festive cheers to Fijiana 7s family

Vone celebrates Christmas with love and togetherness

Young woman dies in Samabula North house fire

Kolivuso breaks silence on Israel charter saga

Rabuka calls for peace and responsibility this Christmas

Sports Minister urges unity and safety this festive season

Drug hotspots spark safety concerns for Suva businesses

NFP highlights unity and social justice during Christmas season

Small businesses key to Seaqaqa’s progress

Investment Fiji shifts focus to quality and sustainable investments

OIT plans multi-million dollar higher education centre

Kiran calls for community support to protect children and women

Sigatoka District School to honor rising rugby stars on Sports Achievements Wall

Schools look beyond traditional sports

Police step up checks on underage drinking in nightlife venues

Diabetes Fiji urges timely national survey results to guide policies

FCCC warns consumers to stay vigilant during festive shopping

Labasa farmers keep dalo affordable despite rising costs

Samulala earns PhD at 76, calls for cultural revival

Australia cancels British man's visa after charges of displaying Nazi symbol

How Nicki Minaj went from Trump critic to the president’s biggest fan

Malolo man arrested over bribery and drugs

Sotutu signing signals bold new era for Newcastle Red Bulls

Kaunikuila Basketball shines on New Caledonia tour

Norwegian biathlete Bakken dies aged 27

Benjamin Padarath granted bail

Lutunauga warns against disorder, calls for responsibility this Christmas

151 price discrepancies found in festive surveillance

Root crops and vegetables in high demand at Nausori Market

Matanimeke sentenced to life for Samabula murder

Jackson double powers Senegal past Botswana

Public holiday pay clarified

Political activist charged for alleged misleading social media post

President commends Ministry for driving rural development

Over 200 breaches found as council steps up surveillance

Government reviews electricity tariff hike

FCCC holds nationwide awareness to clarify new electricity tariffs

Bula FC Signs young Afazal for 2026 OFC Pro League

Russell Brand faces two further charges including rape

Suva sees last-minute Christmas shopping surge

Successful outing for Kaunikuila Basketball

Vosarogo calls for hope and community progress this Christmas

$143k boost for health logistics

DR Congo open AFCON with narrow 1-0 win over Benin

17 graduates from plumbing skills training to strengthen public health

Three killed as Russia strikes Ukrainian cities overnight

HPU Academy intake signals focus on long term excellence

Digital upgrade aims to cut LTA wait times and ease congestion

Nadi businesses signal possible price increases

Labasa residents pay more at the market

Sheraton Fiji transforms lobbies for festive season

Suva retailers hope for better policies in coming years

Venue availability still a major challenge for Basketball Fiji

Emotional return to Vanuabalavu for USP student

Avatar: Fire and Ash tops US box office despite mixed reviews

Early salary payment for civil servants

Japan prepares to restart world's biggest nuclear plant, 15 years after Fukushima

Badminton a potential Olympic sport for Fiji

Consumer Council warns of impact from electricity tariff increase

Court remands two for attempted robbery

Turaga urges public input on referendum legislation