Suva flower vendors find hope amid tough times

Flower vendors at the Suva Municipal Market say their business is helping them stay afloat during tough economic times.

The approaching New Year has brought a boost in demand for local blooms.

Flower vendor Alavina Naitarakete, who supports eight grandchildren, says the trade provides a daily income and teaches valuable skills to the next generation.

The women vendors say their work empowers women, supports children’s education, and carries on a family legacy.

“I plant my own flowers and I like selling them because it is a good business to run for a family.”

Another florist, Alumeci, says earnings from flowers help cover school needs and household expenses, especially for single mothers.

“One day I can earn around $300 to $500 when a lot of orders come in.”

Peni Mada, a florist with over three decades of experience, says flowers offer more than income; they bring comfort and joy to people.

“Flowers are something beautiful. Especially when people are feeling down, they can help bring joy.”

Despite rising living costs, florists say their work provides hope and opportunity, and they are determined to keep the tradition alive while sharing the beauty they grow with the public.

