Sustainability in financial reporting

Businesses face increasing pressure to integrate sustainability into financial reporting.

Transparency and accountability are now crucial in corporate disclosures, driving a major shift toward sustainable practices in stock markets and beyond.

South Pacific Stock Exchange Chair Nitin Gandhi believes the new partnership with the Fiji Institute of Chartered Accountants will improve reporting quality.

“So a lot of sustainability aspects of financial reporting are coming into play and the corporates are now mandated to report in their annual reports about other aspects rather than just numbers”

Gandhi emphasizes that strategic collaborations are key, and FICA will play a crucial role in assisting SPX.

FICA President Wiliki Takiveikata highlights the need to address the technical aspects of financial reporting.

He adds that they want to improve technical collaboration on market regulation and notes that many of their 820 members are involved in financial reporting for the Stock Exchange.

Sustainability reporting allows stakeholders to assess companies’ financial health, environmental impact reduction efforts, and commitment to ethical governance.

