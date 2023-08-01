Suspect back in custody over alleged assault

Carnarvon Street

A 19-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a 25-year-old man to death is back in custody.

Police confirm the suspect was earlier caution interviewed and released.

He is now being questioned at the Totogo Police Station.

Article continues after advertisement

It is alleged the suspect allegedly assaulted the man who was returning from a nightclub on Friday morning

The alleged incident occurred along Carnarvon Street in Suva.

It is alleged the victim fell off the railings and landed on the cement surface.

He was rushed to the CWM Hospital where he passed away later that Friday afternoon.