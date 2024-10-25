Support sector plays a vital role in cancer fight

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and SME, Manoa Kamikamica [sitting, 2nd from right] during the relaunch of Prestige and the Pinktober empowerment session [Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and SME, Manoa Kamikamica, emphasizes the critical role of the support sector in addressing public health challenges, particularly in the fight against cancer.

Speaking during the relaunch of Prestige and the Pinktober empowerment session this morning, Kamikamica highlighted the need for collaboration between government, local cancer societies, and the corporate sector to strengthen efforts in combating the disease.

Kamikamica states that cancer remains a growing health crisis in the Pacific, and by working closely with local organizations, vital resources are being directed toward initiatives that promote awareness, early detection, and comprehensive support for patients.

He noted that the corporate sector can play an instrumental role in addressing public health challenges, particularly in regions with limited access to healthcare services.

“The Pinktober empowerment session is not just an event but a symbol of our collective responsibility to foster a spirit of collaboration and support. We should not only focus on fighting cancer but also on promoting a culture of awareness, early detection, and community solidarity in the face of this growing health crisis.”

The Deputy Prime Minister stresses that initiatives like Pinktober serve as powerful reminders of the importance of public health interventions that are rooted in community engagement and cross-sector partnerships.

This year’s Pinktober theme, “Awareness into Action,” reflects the urgent need to translate awareness into meaningful support for cancer patients and their families.