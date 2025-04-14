Submissions call for tougher rules on unsuccessful parties

Chair of the Electoral Law Reform Commission Daniel Fatiaki [Source: Fiji Law Reform Commission]

Chair of the Electoral Law Reform Commission Daniel Fatiaki says concerns have been raised about political parties that repeatedly fail to secure seats in Parliament.

Speaking on FBC TV program “Your Voice” Fatiaki says among the many submissions received during the first week of public consultations is a call for greater control over political parties.

He says some submissions propose that political parties that fail to secure should be deregistered if they consistently remain unsuccessful in elections.

“They have told us that they think that political parties that contest elections and haven’t won seats for three times should be prohibited.”

Fatiaki says those who made the submissions have clearly outlined why this issue warrants serious consideration.

“You should be basically deregistered, it seems like a waste of time, waste of energy and waste of votes.”

Under the current law, political parties and independent candidates must meet the five percent threshold to be eligible for a seat in Parliament.

The Electoral Law Reform Commission team will be on Ovalau Island this week and will later travel to Rotuma.





