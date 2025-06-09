Students gain music skills through support

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

A shortage of musical instruments for young learners in Rakiraki has been addressed through government support.

It is aimed at strengthening cultural and religious education.

The Rakiraki Baal Ramayan Mandali received instruments through the Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts Multi-Ethnic Grant Program.

The group has 15 students from Year 1 to Year 11, all under 18. They meet weekly for Ramayan recitation, devotional singing, music, and cultural training.

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Group coordinator Anil Kumar states the grant has made a strong impact. He says many families cannot afford instruments for their children.

He also shared that the support has created a structured learning environment under teacher guidance.

Kumar says students have shown strong enthusiasm, reflecting the value of cultural and spiritual education in youth development.

He also thanked the Ministry for supporting efforts to empower young people through cultural learning.