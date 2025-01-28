Students excited for new academic journey

The rain in the Capital City did not dampen the spirits of students and parents this morning as the new academic year officially commenced.

Students disembarked from buses, taxis, and private vehicles with smiles as they entered their school gates.

Many were eager to reunite with classmates, while others embarked on their educational journey for the first time.

While the students were excited, parents experienced a mix of emotions, particularly those whose children were entering Year One or those who had transitioned their children to new high schools.

Ana Hosanna, a parent of a Year One student, expressed nervousness.



[Ana Hosanna with her Year One son]

“I am feeling really overwhelmed and excited for the New Year. I guess I’m more excited than he is, but also a bit nervous since he will be starting primary school, which is a whole different experience compared to kindergarten. I’m looking forward to what the year has to bring.”

Another parent Sereima Daulakeba says her children will be attending a new school.



[Sereima Daulakeba and her two daughters who will be attending Gospel]

“Before they were schooling Suva Muslim School and this is the first time they are attending here.”

Year Nine student Salanieta Mosi couldn’t contain her excitement, stating she was fully prepared for the new academic journey.



[Etuwate Mosi and daughter Salanieta Mosi]

Mosi believes the secondary school experience will be significantly different.

“Feeling good and happy to see and meet new students.”

As usual, police officers were on the roads from 6:00 am, working diligently to alleviate traffic congestion and ensure that not only students but also workers reached their respective destinations on time.