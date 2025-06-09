Students allegedly beaten by Police Officer in Wailoku

Police are investigating an alleged incident involving one of their own officers, who is believed to have assaulted several students today in Suva.

FBC understands that the officer allegedly assaulted the students at the Wailoku Police Post.

It is believed the students had finished school at midday and were planning to go swimming when the officer took them to the station and beat them.

A relative of one of the victims claims the students were also forced to do duck walks while being hit and verbally abused.

FBC News has sighted a Police report, and spokesperson Wame Bautolu has confirmed that an investigation into the matter is underway.

