Student behaviour and performance under scrutiny

[Source: Ministry of Education Fiji/Facebook]

Schools are facing concerns over low academic performance, bullying, drug use and behavioural problems, according to recent discussions with Heads of Schools at Jai Narayan College in Suva.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro states these challenges require stronger commitment to improving exam results, student participation and overall school management.

He stresses the importance of accountability and innovative leadership in addressing these matters.

Radrodro adds that the government will continue supporting schools through staffing, infrastructure, curriculum, indigenous language programs, vocational pathways, and nationally recognised micro-qualifications, helping schools become centres of excellence.

