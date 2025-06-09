Strong uptake of E-transport cards

More than 100,000 newly issued E-Transport cards in Fiji remain unused, despite Vodafone Fiji rolling out the upgraded public transport payment system nationwide.

Figures released by the company show that 427,000 cards have been distributed since the launch.

Of these, 321,000 have been used at least once for fare payment, indicating a strong initial uptake.

But the large number of inactive cards signals a gap in full adoption. Vodafone says many of these cardholders are not regular public transport users.

The system is processing around 125,000 unique card transactions daily, with more than 99 percent of commuters now relying on the new cards.

Vodafone points out that the shift to the modernized platform has improved convenience, speed and transparency in fare collection.

The accompanying E-Transport mobile app is also seeing rapid growth.

More than 100,000 commuters have downloaded it, and 20 percent of top-up or redemption transactions are now done through the app.

Vodafone has also identified about 700 passengers still using old cards.

The customer care team is contacting them to arrange upgrades and ensure every commuter is on the new system.

The company states it will continue to support the transition and urges those yet to switch to call its toll-free line for assistance.

