Strategic direction for tourism sector

The Ministry of Tourism has embarked on a renewed sectoral plan after drawing inspiration from the Pacific and adapting global best practices to the Fiji context.

The step was taken after Tourism Ministers from across the Pacific endorsed the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Policy Framework.

Fiji embarked on its plan with support of the International Finance Corporation in August last year.

The Framework will outline the strategic direction of the Fiji tourism sector over the next 10 years.

In the last 12 months, a series of public private dialogue sessions have been held, covering topics including, private sector sustainability and greening, respectful and equitable workplaces, tourism as a preferred employer.

It also includes financial solutions for micro, small and medium enterprises, public infrastructure, sectoral linkages, product and experience development, growth of Airbnb, cruise market and tourism entrepreneurship.

In depth focus group discussions with key Government ministries and stakeholders have been held on the visitor economy, conservation tourism, agri-tourism, culture and community-based tourism.

These discussions, along with research on the status of the sector, have resulted in several priorities to be considered by the Framework and its accompanying three-year action plan.

Over the next 4 weeks, the Ministry will be conducting broader public and private consultations to inform the Framework.