Stop vandalism urges FRA

The Fiji Roads Authority is urging the public to help protect public infrastructure following a rise in vandalism cases, including the damaging of road signs, graffiti on bus stops, and posting of unauthorized advertisements on bus shelters.

FRA says they construct bus shelters to provide safe and convenient spaces for commuters and public transport operators, especially during adverse weather.

However, it says many of these shelters have been defaced or damaged by acts of vandalism.

It says road signs are equally important in maintaining safe and efficient traffic flow, and when they are removed or damaged, it puts everyone at risk, compromising traffic safety.

The FRA continues to receive reports of such damage, which not only endangers road users but also incurs significant costs for the rehabilitation and maintenance of affected infrastructure.

It is calling on the members of the public to take pride in and care for shared infrastructure, report any acts of vandalism to the relevant authorities, and act responsibly.

