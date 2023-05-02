Stop sexually abusing children: Ali

Save the Children Fiji strongly condemns the recent police reports of sexual abuse of children in Fiji.

Recently, the Fiji Police highlighted a case of a 12-year-old child who was allegedly raped by her 37-year-old uncle in Labasa, as well as a 16-year-old girl allegedly raped by two men in Sigatoka.

CEO Shairana Ali says these atrocious acts committed against children must stop, and society must collectively hold our heads in shame that such abhorrent behaviours have become a daily occurrence in Fiji.

Child sexual abuse is a serious violation of children’s rights and robs a child of the opportunity to enjoy their childhood while impacting them emotionally, psychologically, and physically in the long term.



Save the Children Fiji CEO, Shairana Ali.

Ali adds that the damage faced by children who are sexually abused is a lifelong one.

SCF is equally concerned with the Office of the DPP’s report on sexual crimes in February.

The statistics show that of the 29 victims of sexual crimes, 18 were under the age of 18 or children under the Convention on the Rights of the Child and relevant domestic legislation.

In the DPP’s January 2023 statistics, there were 26 victims of sexual crimes, of whom 22 were under the age of 18.

Ali believes that these statistics are an indication of a huge problem that exists in our society and one that demands a concerted effort and collaboration of the government and stakeholders to address it.

Members of the public who believe a child is in immediate danger are encouraged to call the police on 917 or 919.

Children and youths can also contact Child Helpline Fiji on 1325 to seek the help of professional counsellors.