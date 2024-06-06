Steering Committee to be established

Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran

The Cabinet has endorsed the establishment of a steering committee to oversee the setting up of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

The committee will oversee the formulation of the legal, governance and financial framework for a Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

It will be chaired by Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran.

Other members include Assistant Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Sakiusa Tubuna, Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua, Assistant Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ratu Isikeli Tuiwailevu and Assistant Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Jovesa Vocea.

The Chair of the Committee will report directly to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

The Committee will provide consistent leadership and oversight towards the establishment of the Commission and ensure appropriate provisioning for staffing and funding of the Commission.

They will also ensure a proper governance and reporting framework for accountability in the establishment and operations of the Commission.

The Bill to establish the TRC will be considered by Cabinet later this year, before it is tabled in Parliament.

Once enacted, it is anticipated that the TRC is then appointed to carry out its work in 2026.