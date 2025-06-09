Steady progress in Nabavatu village relocation project

Construction of new homes for the Nabavatu community is moving ahead steadily at the relocation site, nearly five years after a devastating landslide forced villagers from their homes in 2020.

According to Commissioner Northern Uraia Rainima, 16 of the 37 planned houses are expected to reach beam level by the end of November, with four already completed to that stage.

Roofing work is set to begin in December.

Article continues after advertisement

Another 11 homes have reached the flooring stage, with some progressing to block laying, and are expected to reach beam level by June 2026.

Rainima explained that the relocation process has taken time due to the need to secure safe and suitable land, and to complete geological and safety assessments by the Mineral Resources Department and other agencies.

He urged the community to remain patient and cooperative as work continues.

Authorities have also made resident safety a priority during the cyclone season, with evacuation plans in place for Maramarua School and the upgraded church at the temporary site.

Meanwhile, the Relocation Unit, with support from GIZ, has distributed non-food relief items to families still living in temporary shelters while awaiting the completion of their new homes.

Officials reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to completing the project and handing over the new houses to affected families as soon as possible.

Nabavatu Village Headman Moriti Kaiwaqawaqa said the relocation journey has been challenging, with villagers living in tents since the disaster.

However, he noted that despite earlier delays caused by heavy rainfall, construction work has now resumed and is progressing well.

Villagers remain hopeful that they will soon move into their new homes and restore a sense of normalcy after years of uncertainty.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.