Statutory companies and entities need to be viable

The government needs statutory companies and commercial entities to be financially viable and profitable.

Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Sakiusa Tubuna highlighted this following his visit to key facilities in the Northern division.

He says the government is promoting financial sustainability and reducing dependence on government grants for both statutory companies and commercial enterprises.

Tubuna stressed the importance of these entities being profitable and self-sustaining, contributing to the overall economic growth of Fiji.

He says the government aims to create an environment conducive to business success, fostering growth and innovation across sectors.



The Assistant Minister adds a financially healthy private sector, including government statutory companies, is crucial for driving economic progress.

He reiterated that while the government is committed to supporting essential services and strategic projects, it aims to strike a balance between necessary funding and encouraging financial autonomy for various enterprises.



