Statistics on violence against women remain unchanged: Tabuya

Minister for Women Lynda Tabuya says the statistics on violence against women and girls in the country demand our attention.

Tabuya says Fiji has one of the highest rates in the world, with two out of every three women facing some form of intimate partner violence, a situation that has not changed in the last decade.

She adds that they are citing evidence, as the Fiji Country Gender Assessment confirms these statistics.

Tabuya highlighted these concerns while opening the Fiji National Action Plan to Prevent Violence Against All Women and Girls Traditional Setting Deep-Dive High-Level Dialogue earlier today.

She says the conversations over the next few days are crucial, not only for understanding the root causes of violence but also for uncovering the deep-seated cultural norms that must be challenged.

“It’s heartbreaking, it really is a heartbreaking reality that has affected and continues to affect our grandmothers, our aunties, our mothers, our sisters and inevitably our families. This is unacceptable.”

Tabuya adds the Fiji National Action Plan to Prevent Violence Against All Women and Girls 2023-2028 is making significant strides.

She adds that this Deep Dive High-Level Dialogue has brought together traditional leaders, provincial chairs, women, and youth leaders to discuss how traditional institutions and entities can help prevent violence against women and girls in Fiji.

Launched in June 2023, the Fiji NAP is a groundbreaking plan, the first of its kind in the Oceania region and the second globally after Australia.

It offers a comprehensive, inclusive, and evidence-based approach to tackling violence against all women and girls in Fiji.