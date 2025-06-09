Statistics Bill targets reliable data

[Photo: File]

Fiji is moving to improve how the Government uses data to make decisions, with the new Statistics Bill 2026 aimed at making official statistics more accurate, reliable and independent.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says good government decisions cannot be based on guesswork.

He says reliable data is needed to understand issues such as poverty, unemployment, the cost of living, education and economic growth.

The Bill will strengthen the Fiji Bureau of Statistics and create a Statistical Advisory Council to improve coordination and oversight of national data.

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“Overall, the Statistics Bill 2026 provides Fiji with a modern, trusted and future-ready framework for official statistics, strengthening the country’s capacity to deliver evidence-based policies and achieve its long-term development objectives.”

Kamikamica says the Bill will also allow government agencies to work more closely on data, reduce duplication and improve the quality of information used for policymaking.

He adds that the legislation will also protect people’s privacy and keep personal information confidential.

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel says the Bill will protect the Bureau from political interference and strengthen the quality and reliability of Fiji’s official statistics.

Under the proposed law, the Government Statistician will have a fixed five-year term, with protection from arbitrary removal. The Bill will also prevent interference in how data is collected, analysed and published.

Immanuel says the Bill will give the Fiji Bureau of Statistics greater authority to collect information and require government agencies to provide relevant records.

“Let me provide a brief background to the Bill. This reform journey commenced in May 2023 when Cabinet approved a comprehensive review to replace the outdated Statistics Act 1961. The Ministry took a lead role in driving and coordinating the review process in close coordination with relevant stakeholders”.

An independent Statistical Advisory Council will also be established to advise on national data priorities and improve the quality and relevance of statistics.

The reform replaces Fiji’s outdated Statistics Act 1961 after three years of nationwide consultations.

Immanuel says reliable data is important for understanding poverty, unemployment, the cost of living, economic growth and education, allowing the Government to better target resources and support Fijians.

The Government has also allocated $12 million in the 2026–27 National Budget for the 2027 Population and Housing Census.

The Bill was passed unanimously in Parliament.