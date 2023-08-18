Staggering reports of workplace injuries

The Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji has received a total of 1825 notifications of employment accidents from employers confirming injuries and deaths to workers arising out of and in the course of their employment since January.

ACCF Chief Executive Parvez Akbar says the industries where the majority of workers were injured are manufacturing, retail trade, tourism, construction, and mining.

Other industries include security services, logging and forestry, and marine.

Article continues after advertisement

Akbar says most of these injuries were caused by slips, trips, and falls, machinery, handling materials and tools, stepping or striking against objects, and fire or hot substances.

He says the nature of these injuries includes lacerations, fractures, burns, and amputations.

He adds that most of these injuries could have been prevented.

The ACCF stresses the need for management and workers to collaborate to continually improve health and safety in the workplace to prevent incidents of illness and accidents.

Meanwhile, the ACCF has also noted an increase in the number of applications for compensation for employment accidents, which has risen to 383 to date in 2023.

It calls on employers to provide a safe working environment, training and supervision, and protective personal equipment.