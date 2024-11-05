Staff shortage at Legal Aid due to pay gap

The Legal Aid Commission informed the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense that it is grappling with a significant staff exodus.

While making submissions on the commission’s annual report, Director Seremaia Waqainabete says lawyers are leaving in search of better pay and manageable workloads.

Waqainabete reveals that the salary range at the Legal Aid Commission is notably lower than that of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

He says the disparities in retention rates are high.

Waqainabete claims that Legal Aid lawyers carry twice the workload compared to their counterparts at the ODPP and FICAC, yet they receive significantly lower compensation.

He adds that the base salary for ODPP and FICAC lawyers is nearly double that of their Legal Aid colleagues, a gap that has raised concerns within the Commission.

“The workload at Legal Aid far exceeds that of the DPP and FICAC, yet our pay structure does not reflect this; the disparity affects the Commission’s ability to retain experienced legal professionals.”

Waqainabete believes this disparity is impacting the quality and timeliness of services provided to Fijians who rely on the organization.

Committee Chair, Viliame Naupoto, acknowledged the importance of addressing this discrepancy, recognizing the critical role that Legal Aid lawyers play in providing access to justice for Fijians who cannot afford private legal representation.

The Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense is expected to continue its review, with calls for increased support to ensure the sustainability and effectiveness of the Legal Aid Commission’s work across Fiji.