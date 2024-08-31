Stability will attract foreign investment says Tikoduadua

Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua says a stable and secure environment is fundamental for attracting foreign investment and fostering economic growth.

Speaking to business industry stakeholders in Suva, Tikoduadua says for businesses to thrive, they need the assurance that their operations will not be disrupted by crime or instability.

He adds this assurance comes from a robust law enforcement framework, efficient regulatory systems, and a collaborative approach between the government and the private sector.

“A secure environment reduces the risk of losses due to criminal activities, allowing businesses to plan long-term and make substantial investments in infrastructure, technology, and human resources. Stability not only builds investor confidence but also ensures the smooth functioning of trade and business operations.”

Tikoduadua says the coalition government is committed to simplifying Fiji’s regulatory environment to eliminate bureaucratic hurdles that impede business operations.

He says the government is introducing digital platforms to facilitate quicker and more transparent interactions between businesses and government agencies.

Tikoduadua says these platforms will provide real-time updates on regulatory changes and enable businesses to complete necessary formalities with ease.

He states that the government is also reviewing and updating the regulatory frameworks to ensure they are aligned with international best practices.

This he says includes regular consultations with industry stakeholders to identify pain points and implement solutions that enhance the overall ease of doing business.