SPX launches new awards

The South Pacific Stock Exchange is introducing two new award categories to recognise excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance and Gender Reporting at the SPX Annual Awards 2025.

SPX Chief Executive Sheraj Obeyesekere states that the new categories Excellence in ESG Coverage and Excellence in Gender Reporting aim to highlight organisations demonstrating leadership and transparency in these rapidly evolving areas of corporate disclosure.

He adds that ESG and gender-related reporting is increasingly shaping how investors and stakeholders evaluate companies worldwide.

Article continues after advertisement

Obeyesekere adds that for SPX, the move marks the start of a journey to encourage more transparent and forward-looking reporting in these key market areas.

The awards will be presented at a gala in Suva on the 3rd of next month, bringing together leaders from listed companies, large private enterprises and state-owned entities.

Both listed and unlisted organisations are eligible to apply, participation is free and applications for all categories remain open.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through the SPX website.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.