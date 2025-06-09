Spike in heart problems among youth

Hospitals are reporting a rise in heart-related emergencies, even among people in their 20s and 30s.

Doctors say delays in seeking treatment are turning manageable conditions into life-threatening situations.

MIOT Pacific general practitioner Dr Charlene Shekar says many severe cases could have been avoided if patients had sought help sooner.

She is urging people experiencing shortness of breath or excessive sweating to seek medical attention immediately.

“But I would also consider encouraging people with shortness of breath and sweating profusely, to also seek medical attention if they have any such, just to make sure that they are not undergoing any heart problems at that point.”

Dr. Shekar notes that some, especially diabetics, may show few or no symptoms, making early detection difficult.

“Some do come in with asymptomatic. They do not have any symptoms considering if they are diabetics so those actually mimic these symptoms, those actually suppress the other symptoms like chest pain.”

Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu confirms younger Fijians are increasingly affected by cardiac events.

“Cases are turning up in the hospitals. The treatment is like any other treatment for any cardiac event. They look after in an emergency. And then transferred to CCU or ICU. But there are treatments available.”

Experts warn that timely medical care and regular check-ups can save lives, as young adults are not immune to heart problems.

