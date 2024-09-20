Speight’s family rejoices over release

George Speight [Source: AFP]

Close family members of George Speight have expressed joy with his release from prison.

FBC News understands that Speight has reconnected with many of his overseas relatives through video calls, as they welcomed the news of his freedom.

The family has requested the media to respect Speight’s privacy during this time as he adjusts to life outside prison.

Several of his overseas relatives are expected to travel to Fiji to reunite and celebrate with him and this started with his brother Sam Speight, who is believed to have travelled from New Zealand yesterday.

FBC News has also been informed that Speight may be ready to address the media and Fiji tomorrow.

Speight along with November 2000 mutiny leader, Shane Stevens were amongst those who received a Presidential pardon yesterday.