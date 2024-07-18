Speed camera to boost traffic operations

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

A speed camera was officially handed over to the Fiji Police Force which will assist in its traffic operations.

The speed camera was officially handed over by the Land Transport Authority Acting Chief Executive Irimaia Rokowasa who acknowledged the partnership with the Fiji Police in enforcing the laws on our roads.

Rokowasa says the handing over is part of their commitment to enhance road safety measures and protecting all road users.

Article continues after advertisement

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu says this will boost their traffic operations.

ACP Driu says the collaboration with the LTA will continue in order to make roads safer for everyone.