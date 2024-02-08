Some members still trying to cheat FNFP

[File Photo]

The Fiji National Provident Fund (FNPF) reveals the persistent issue of fraudulent activities attempted by some members of the fund.

Speaking to members in Ba during their forum, General Manager of Member Services Alipate Waqairawai says that despite the efforts to maintain integrity, several individuals continue to engage in deceitful practices.

According to Waqairawai, a concerning number of FNPF members have been caught attempting to defraud the fund by submitting falsified documents and fake termination letters in a bid to illicitly withdraw funds.

He emphasizes that the FNPF eventually uncovers these deceitful schemes.

Waqairawai states that individuals found guilty of attempting to defraud the fund are subjected to penalties and legal repercussions.

“Because when we find you out that will have an impact on what you can access out of FNPF. Once we put a hot list on your account, that’s it. Don’t abuse the assistance given to you by FNFP, or don’t try and fraudulently try and get money out of FNPF. We would like you to be honest with us.”

He stresses the importance of truthful and accurate documentation.

Highlighting the FNPF’s proactive stance against fraudulent activities, Waqairawai says that the institution has taken legal action against individuals caught attempting to exploit loopholes within the system for personal gain.