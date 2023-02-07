SODELPA supports government’s commitment

[Source: Social Democratic Liberal Party / Facebook]

The Social Democratic Liberal Party supports the coalition government’s commitment to indigenous issues and inclusiveness which was recently highlighted in the President’s address in Parliament.

In a statement, SODELPA has commended the government’s plan to re-establish the Great Council of Chiefs in addressing Indigenous issues.

According to SODELPA, the President’s emphasis on indigenous issues, particularly the recognition of the rights of iTaukei and the people of Rotuma, is of great significance.

Article continues after advertisement

It also states that it is protected by international agreements such as the International Labour Organization Convention on Indigenous and Tribal Peoples and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

SODELPA also states that they recognize the importance of human rights for all, and they are committed to ensuring that indigenous rights are not placed above the rights of minority ethnic communities.

It says the late Justice Jai Ram Reddy’s words is a reminder that chiefs are leaders of all people in Fiji and emphasize the importance of inclusiveness.

They also acknowledge the government’s commitment to reviewing the principal iTaukei statutes, including iTaukei Affairs Act, the iTaukei Lands Act, iTaukei Land Trust Act, iTaukei Trust Fund Act, and iTaukei Development Fund Act.