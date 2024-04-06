Social welfare recipients to be seen under the PPP

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Fijians under the social welfare schemes, free medicine scheme, and kidney dialysis scheme will be seen under the Public Private Partnership.

This will come into effect from Monday and ensures that Fijians get quality health care services.

Patients will be required to bring their social welfare card, free medicine card, and kidney dialysis approval letter to access services at the approved Clinics under the PPP.

General Practitioners, dental practitioners and medical labs will be required to search for social welfare card number for those under the programme and enter personal details of the patients into the database or online portal.

They will be required to enter and update patient details during their first visit only.

They will also be required to maintain a copy of the proof of social welfare card or free medicine scheme reference number or the dialysis subsidy programme reference number for further verification for audit purpose.

Meanwhile the following measures implemented in July of last year will continue:

• (vii) Two injections per patient per visit will be allowed under the scheme and for any extra injections, patients will be required to pay.

• (viii) One scan per patient per visit will be allowed under the scheme and any additional scans, patients will need to pay.

• (ix) One sugar prick test per patient per week will be covered under the scheme; and

• (x) Two fillings per patient per visit and 2 extractions per patient per visit will be covered under the scheme.