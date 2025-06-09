Small grant scheme empowers local development

Assistant Minister in the Office of the PM Sakiusa Tubuna

Rural and maritime communities are seeing tangible benefits from the Prime Minister’s Small Grant Scheme.

Over 180 projects have been completed to improve livelihoods, infrastructure and essential services.

Assistant Minister in the Office of the PM Sakiusa Tubuna said the program was shifting from welfare-style handouts to community-led development.

The Central Division received the largest share with 94 projects, followed by the Eastern with 36, the Northern with 31 and the Western with 23.

Completed projects include school furniture, classroom renovations, teacher’s quarters, and ablution blocks.

“Projects implemented through the scheme have covered a wide range of development priorities, including education, support through the provision of school furniture, classroom renovations, teacher’s quarters, and ablution blocks.”

Tubuna adds that the next phase will focus on women’s and youth entrepreneurship, renewable energy and rural enterprise.

Communities are expected to take a stronger role in project implementation and contribute partially to the cost of requested projects.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka states the scheme reflects the government’s commitment to inclusive growth.

“We encourage when they come to negotiate these construction and renovation, particularly of community halls and church halls, to include into the concept of community meeting rooms, the introduction of drug education and drug awareness education.”

The Small Grant Scheme continues to empower Fijians, enabling communities to take ownership of projects and deliver meaningful improvements across rural and maritime areas.

