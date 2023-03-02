News

Six juveniles charged for serious sexual offences

Praneeta Prakash

March 2, 2023

Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

31 people including two police officers and six juveniles were charged with serious sexual offences last month.

According to the statistics released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, 42 offences of rape was filed in the High Court last month, 13 sexual assault, three defilement, , two indecent assault, and one each of abduction with intent to have carnal knowledge and indecently annoying.

There were 29 victims of whom 18 victims were under the age of 18 years.

There were 14 incidents where the victims and the accused were related to one another.

A 14-year-old boy was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 4-year-old cousin while in another incident while a 13-year-old boy was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 9-year-old niece.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with the rape of a 13-year-old girl.

There was one incident where two 16-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy were charged with the rape of a 16-year-old girl.

The accused persons allegedly locked the victim in a school toilet and raped her. The accused persons were also charged with the wrongful confinement of the victim.

A 45-year-old police officer was charged with the indecent assault of a 46-year-old woman while in another incident, a 24-year-old police officer was charged with indecently annoying a 26-year-old female police officer.

A 63-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 15-year-old granddaughter, however, this matter was discontinued due to insufficient evidence.

There was one incident where a 40-year-old man was charged with two counts of rape and two counts of sexual assault of his 16-year-old daughter.
In another incident, a 41-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 14-year-old stepdaughter. There was one incident where a 61-year-old man was charged with three counts of rape of his 16-year-old grandniece.

A 42-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 6-year-old niece while in another incident, a 41-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 12-year-old niece.

A 37-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 10-year-old niece while in another incident a 22-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 15-year-old cousin.

There was one incident where a 45-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 48-year-old former de facto partner.

The accused was also charged with assault causing actual bodily harm and breach of DVRO.

A 42-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 17-year-old sister-in-law. The accused was also charged with defeating the course of justice for allegedly getting two witnesses to provide false statements to the police.

In another incident, a 36-year-old man was charged with the rape and indecent assault of a 20- year-old woman. The accused was the victim’s de facto brother-in-law.

There was one incident where a 30-year-old man was charged with five counts of rape of a 32- year-old woman. The accused and the victim were distantly related to each other.

A 45-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 20-year-old employee while in another incident, a 33-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 40-year-old co-worker.

There was one incident where a 37-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 15-year-old girl. The accused was the victim’s neighbour and he allegedly used a knife to threaten the victim.

A 29-year-old nightclub bouncer was charged with the rape of a 23-year-old woman. The accused allegedly raped the victim whilst she was incapacitated from drinking at the nightclub.

A 19-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of a 19-year-old woman.

The accused and the victim attended the same educational institution at the time of the incident. There was one incident where a 25-year-old man was charged with the defilement of a 14-year old girl.

The accused and the victim were in a relationship at the time of the offence. A 32-year-old man was charged with abduction with intent to have carnal knowledge of a 17- year-old girl.

A 34-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl, however, this matter was discontinued after police were unable to locate the victim and other witnesses.

In another incident, a 23-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 54-year-old woman, however, this matter was discontinued due to a lack of credible evidence.

A 19-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 17-year-old girl, however, this matter was discontinued due to a false complaint.

