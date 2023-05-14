India’s Minister to attend Girmit Day celebration

India’s Minister of State for External Affairs Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh [Source: Millennium Post]

India’s Minister of State for External Affairs Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh will attend the Girmit Day celebration in Fiji tomorrow.

Singh will also meet with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Cabinet ministers to discuss prospects for future collaboration.

The visit commemorates Fiji and India’s special historical and cultural links that were established when the first Indian indentured labourers arrived in the country on May 14th, 1879.

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Shri Karthigeyan says India is pleased to collaborate with the People’s Coalition Government to commemorate the arrival of the first girmityas and honour their contribution to Fiji’s national development.