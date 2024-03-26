Singh emphasizes diversity this Holi

Our strength lies in our diversity, and Holi demonstrates the spirit of inclusivity and mutual respect.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Sugar and Multiethnic Affairs, Charan Jeath Singh.

He says that Holi is a time when we go beyond our differences, come together as one community, and celebrate the joyous festival with our loved ones, neighbors, and the diverse community.

The festival of colors, which signifies grace irrespective of our race, ethnicity, and background on this auspicious day, is a beautiful symbol for the unified nation that we are proud to call home, our beloved Fiji.

Singh is urging everyone to remember the essence of Holi as a time for renewal, forgiveness, and setting aside past grievances.

It is an opportunity for us to reaffirm our commitment to peace, harmony, and understanding across all cultures and communities.

The Multiethnic Affairs Minister encourages every Fijian to embrace the spirit of Holi, spread love, and color the lives of those around us with happiness and kindness.

Singh wishes all Fijians, on behalf of his ministry, good health, prosperity, and inner peace this Holi.