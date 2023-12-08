Singh calls for more unity this Christmas

Christmas evokes a feeling of joy and wonder, as it brings a warm glow that reminds us of the importance of family friendships and memories of Christmas in the past.

This was the message from the Minister for Employment, Agni Deo Singh while officiating at the Christmas tree lighting at Vodafone Suva Christmas in the park last night.

Singh has urged for more unity, friendship, strengthening ties, and a forgiving spirit this festive season.

“Remember your neighbour; remember someone less fortunate than you; remember one who might not have all that you have; and please, this is the time to share and care.”

Singh acknowledged all those workers who have put up the Christmas tree and all the decorations that are meant for everyone to enjoy until December 31st.

The Vodafone Christmas in the park was jam-packed with members of the public, choirs, and entertainers marking the journey towards the manager.