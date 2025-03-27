Significant milestone by cooperatives

There are over 700 registered cooperatives in Fiji, spanning 15 sectors and collectively holding assets totaling $151 million.

These cooperatives, with a membership of approximately 40,000, generate $26 million in revenue and report $2.5 million in profits.

Today, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will officially launch the International Year of Cooperatives 2025 in Nausori.

The United Nations General Assembly has designated 2025 as the International Year of Cooperatives, with the theme “Cooperatives Build a Better World.”

This theme highlights the global impact of cooperatives and their pivotal role in addressing pressing global challenges while also contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

The Ministry of Cooperatives says this movement has evolved significantly since the country’s first cooperative was established in 1948.

It initially focused on consumer and copra-producing cooperatives; the sector has diversified into new industries such as carbon trading and renewable energy, leading innovation and contributing to the economy.

The Ministry adds that the government recognises the importance of cooperatives in advancing socio-economic development goals and has implemented various support programs to foster their growth.

