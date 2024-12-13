Sharma meets Dalai Lama, a historic first for Fiji

[Source: Supplied]

Opposition Member of Parliament, Rinesh Sharma, met the head of the Buddhist faith at an event in Tibet this week which marked the 35th anniversary of conferment of the Nobel peace prize on the Dalai Lama.

Sharma is the first MP from Fiji to be invited by the Central Tibetan Administration to attend the event which also coincided with the 76th International Human Rights Day celebration.

Sharma informed the Dalai Lama that Fiji was a nation of many communities and faiths.

“Our multiethnic society learns from each other’s customs and beliefs. We strive to be an inclusive community where everyone, regardless of their race, ethnicity, religion or cultural background feels valued and appreciated,” the Opposition MP shared.

“A “family first” regionalism is the foundation of our foreign policy priorities. Beyond the region, our values are grounded in the principles of the UN charter and respect for sovereignty. So, contributing to a stable and peaceful Indo-Pacific region is Fiji’s highest strategic priority.”

Sharma said his historic visit to dharmashala marked the beginning of a new relationship between Fiji and the Central Tibetan Administration, one that would be characterised by shared values and aspirations, and common interests, fostering comprehensive strategic partnerships for the benefit and well-being of the Tibetan and Fijian people.