Sharma defends vote, says he is an independent MP

Independent Member of Parliament Rinesh Sharma believes that there are things in the Constitution that need to be changed.

The MP is the last of four who supported the move to table a bill to amend the 2013 Constitution by voting for the suspension of the standing orders last night to provide details on his voting stance.

Sharma believes that at least five to 10 percent of the 2013 Constitution needs to be changed.

He suggests that this includes issues of separation of powers.

“And look at what happens with some of our institutions. And I’m just going to blatantly say this: Look at FICAC in the media; we see how political witch-hunting and all these things have happened in the past. Also, the Attorney General’s position, whoever comes as AG, has tremendous power. There needs to be a separation of power in our democracy.”

Sharma says the voting last night was simply to allow the government to carry out consultation, dialogues, and debates.

He, however, adds that he agrees with parts of the current Constitution, including zero discrimination and human rights.

The MP also says he is an independent MP, and he has the choice to make.

The youngest Member of Parliament says he is allowing the government to bring the bill to Parliament for discussion and debate, and if it does not align with his views, he will vote against it.

