Shandil calls for reform of health insurance practices

The Consumer Council of Fiji is urging for the immediate reform of health insurance practices across the nation.

The call comes following growing concerns about the reimbursement based health insurance model.

Council Chief Executive, Seema Shandil, says they have received complaints from consumers about the unfair policies of leading insurance providers, which require customers to pay upfront for medical treatments and later seek reimbursement.

Shandil adds a recent analysis conducted by the Council has revealed that the reimbursement model used by leading health insurance providers in Fiji places consumers under significant financial stress, particularly during emergencies or when ongoing treatments are required.

She says one of the major points of contention involves major private hospitals, where health insurance policyholders are reportedly asked to pay upfront for services, despite the hospitals being part of network of approved providers.

She stresses this lack of transparency and service is damaging consumer trust, especially given that these insurance companies often boast about their financial success while neglecting to address basic consumer needs.

Shandil states that if Fijians are required to have $2,000 to $5,000 on hand to pay healthcare providers upfront, it raises the question of why they should bother paying costly premiums at all.

The Consumer Watchdog Head says for many middle-income families who choose health insurance, living paycheck to paycheck is already a challenge.

She states that these households simply cannot afford the burden of upfront medical costs, especially when managing the already high cost of living.