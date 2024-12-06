SG stresses critical role of legal professionals

Solicitor General Ropate Green emphasizes the critical role of legal professionals in addressing the complex challenges facing Fiji today.

While opening the 26th Attorney General’s Conference in Nadi, Green says this year’s discussions reflect not just the challenges they face but a call to action.

Established over two decades ago, the conference has become a hallmark event for legal practitioners, policymakers, and members of the judiciary in Fiji.

Green notes that this intimate gathering provided an invaluable opportunity for attendees to debate, discuss, and reflect on key issues shaping the legal landscape of the nation.

He highlights the significance of the conference’s theme, which explores transformative ideas at the intersection of tradition and innovation, and the delicate balance between rights and responsibilities.

Some topics that would be discussed over the two days include the Constitution, Employment Concerns, AI and Legal Frameworks.