Severe weather warning issued

[Source: STV News]

A heavy rain and strong wind warning has been issued for the Fiji Group.

Localized heavy falls pose a risk of flash flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas with the possibility of river flooding.

Flash flood warning has been issued for the Western, Central and Eastern Divisions while the Northern Division is on flash flood alert.

The Fiji Weather Office states that given the saturated ground from the previous week’s rainfall, there is an elevated risk of floods and landslides.

A trough of low pressure with an embedded low-pressure system currently west of Fiji is moving gradually eastward.

The embedded system is expected to intensify as it passes through Fiji impacting the region from this afternoon or evening until early Friday.

A strong wind warning is in effect for various land areas including Yasawa and Mamanuca Groups, Northern Viti Levu [Tavua-Rakiraki], Lau and Lomaiviti Groups, Northern Bua and Macuata province.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Service, strong winds may cause isolated damage to tree branches as well as houses made of very light materials or unshielded structures in exposed communities.

The trough and embedded low-pressure system are anticipated to bring occasional to prolonged periods of rain, heavy at times and thunderstorms across Fiji.

Navigation of small sea crafts and recreational activities over waters is expected to be disrupted.

Conditions are predicted to ease from Friday although isolated heavy falls with thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening may persist.